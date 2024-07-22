Cupid's Kiss aims for third win on Taree track

JEREMY Sylvester has done a tremendous job with Cupid's Kiss ($3.70 with TAB) since taking over as her trainer and he is confident the five-year-old can record her third Taree win when she races there again on Tuesday.
Cupid's Kiss was allotted topweight of 64kg for race seven at Taree - the Cleavers Tyres Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap - over 1000 metres, but that weight will drop to 60kg with the four-kilogram claim of apprentice jockey Lauren Van Tijn.
The mare has had a fascinating career, having raced for four different trainers and at 20 different tracks - the vast majority in NSW but several in Queensland as well - for career figures of 45 starts, six wins, five seconds and seven thirds.
She's been seen at far-flung venues like Cobar, Moree and Coonabarabran in NSW and even Betoota and Birdsville in Queensland, but mostly in the Hunter Valley and Mid North Coast areas.
One of her starts was in the 2022 Group 1 Queensland Oaks at Eagle Farm, when she finished 16th of 18 over 2200 metres.
Taree is the track she has raced on second-most, with seven starts - she's had nine runs at Muswellbrook - and she has shown a distinct liking for the Manning Valley Race Club venue, recording two wins, two seconds and a third there.
Before she joined Sylvester's stable at Cessnock in January of this year, Cupid's Kiss had raced 31 times for two wins, four seconds and six thirds.
Since he took over she has had 14 starts for four wins, one second and one third and it is her recent form in particular that has been outstanding.
Cupid's Kiss has had three wins, a second and a third from her last five starts, with the wins coming at Taree (twice) and Muswellbrook.
Sylvester said a change of scenery had done the horse the world of good.
"I work my horses along a trail through the forest at the back of my stable and they love that environment," he said.
"All of the slower work, the trot and canter stuff, is done along there and she goes to the track once a week for a gallop.
"It's something different which she has adapted to very well. She's always had the ability, but sometimes they need a change to bring the best out in them and she seems very happy.
"If she runs up to her best she'll be very competitive again on Tuesday."
Van Tijn only began riding in races on July 11 and she kicked off with a winner in her first race - Cupid's Kiss in a Country Benchmark 58 event over 1000 metres on a Muswellbrook track that was rated a Heavy 9.
"Lauren rode a very good race at Muswellbrook, so I didn't hesitate to put her back on," Sylvester said.
Cupid's Kiss loves a heavy track. She has had 14 starts on the heavy for four wins, three seconds and four thirds and her two Taree wins were on a Heavy 10 and Heavy 8.
