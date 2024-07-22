Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Cupid's Kiss aims for third win on Taree track

By Greg Prichard
July 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

JEREMY Sylvester has done a tremendous job with Cupid's Kiss ($3.70 with TAB) since taking over as her trainer and he is confident the five-year-old can record her third Taree win when she races there again on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.