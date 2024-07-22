Manning River Times
sport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Hazard brothers lead the way as Bulls crush Breakers

MM
By Mick McDonald
July 22 2024 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE brothers Hazard, Christian and Jake, both produced master class performances as Taree City stunned Port City with a 42-6 hammering in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Jack Neal Oval.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.