Hazard brothers lead the way as Bulls crush Breakers

THE brothers Hazard, Christian and Jake, both produced master class performances as Taree City stunned Port City with a 42-6 hammering in the Group Three Rugby League game played at the Jack Neal Oval.
Christian scored three tries and Jake one in the rout. The previous week and injury-ravaged Taree side was thrashed 62-6 by Old Bar and only their most loyal supporters would have given them much hope against a Breakers team that was in the hunt for a top five berth. Those hopes are now in tatters.
The Bulls had three players, brothers Tash and Tyler Abbott along with hooker Matt Burnes backing up from under 18s.
"The Hazard brothers were exceptional,'' an elated Taree City president Nigel Wallis said.
Wallis said the Bulls are still short of players due to injury and sickness and that only adds to the enormity of the effort.
"They completed sets and didn't make silly mistakes and that helped. And the Hazards then provided the quality. Jake's defence in particular was brutal,'' he said.
"We won reserve grade as well.It's been a long time since we've beaten the Breakers in first and reserve grades.''
In all the Bulls scored eight tries in what was their first win for the season. It also lifts them out of last spot as they are one clear of Forster-Tuncurry.
Wallis said the club is slowly starting to get players back from injury and sickness.
The Bulls play Wingham at Wingham on Saturday before tackling Macleay at Kempsey. Then they meet Wingham at Taree on Saturday, August 10 in the annual Kristylea Bridge Cup game, a match Wallis said they are determined to win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.