Old Bar Pirates and Port Sharks draw a game played at semi-final intensity

That was the call from both sides after Port Macquarie and Old Bar played a 12-12 draw in the top-of-the-table Group Three Rugby League game at Port Macquarie.
This was the scheduled round 10 clash. On Saturday at Old Bar the Pirates and Sharks face off again in the match deferred from May 11 due to wet weather. Both teams are looking forward to the contest after what was a physical clash at Sharks headquarters.
Port's defence was a feature of the game. The Pirates dominated possession in both halves, but as co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys later admitted, their attack lacked the usual fluidity. All Old Bar's points came in the second half after the Sharks led 10-0 at the break. Both Port's tries came from kicks. Electrifying five-eighth Mitch Wilbow gathered in a ball the Pirates let bounce and was raced clear to touchdown for the first after 15 minutes. Will Ramsey landed the conversion. Until then the Pirates had pounded the Port line, but were unable to crack the defence.
Just before halftime promising Port winger Will Rosenbaum went high to gather in a kick and crash over. Ramsey's conversion attempt was astray, as was an earlier attempt at penalty goal from a handy position.
It was more of the same in the second half, with Old Bar camped in Port territory for much of the 40 minutes. However, the Pirates breached the line twice via tries to winger Emmanuel Soli and prop Jarrad Wooster and two conversions to rookie five-eighth Sam Eggins, the first an angled shot from near the sideline. The Pirates led 12-10 with eight minutes remaining.
Old Bar winger Simon Wise then grassed the ball from the kickoff and from the next set the Sharks received a penalty and Ramsay had no trouble with the goal to lock it up with five minutes remaining. There were some frantic scenes on fulltime, with Old Bar again deep in Port territory, however, the siren ended what had been a game played at semi-final intensity.
"I'm really happy to get a draw considering the way we played today,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said.
"We were that off. Credit to the Sharks, they've got good line speed and strong defence, they don't give you much time. But jeez, we didn't throw much at 'em.''
Worboys agreed the Pirates were clunky in attack,
"I think it was because too many blokes were keen to come from the outside backs to help,'' he said.
"But I was proud of the boys' effort, despite the number of errors we made. It was just silly stuff, but stuff we can easily fix.''
Worboys was limping noticeably midway through the second half.
"That's my bad knee,'' he explained.
"It just goes on me. That's what it's going to be like for the rest of the year, I can't do much about it.''
Port coach Matt Hogan summed it up succinctly.
"We just gave them too much ball,'' he said.
"I don't know what the possession was...60-40, maybe 70-30 their way. I applaud my boys for the way they defended. It was massive.
"We only leaked two tries. With all the ball we gave them, we could have had 60 points put on us.''
Hogan and Worboys are both looking forward to next Saturday's showdown at Old Bar.
"We'll dust ourselves off and do it again,'' Hogan said.
"We'll take a lot out of today. If we can get 50-50 ball, then we can go with them. We were a victim of our own circumstances today.''
"We played at bad as we did today and had a draw,'' Worboys said.
"Bring on six days time to play them again. I can't wait.''
Old Bar 12 (E Soli, J Wooster tries, S Eggins 2 goals) drew with Port Macquarie 12 (M Wilbow, W Rosenbaum tries, W Ramsey 2 goals).
