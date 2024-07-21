Old Bar Pirates and Port Sharks draw a game played at semi-final intensity

Port's defence was a feature of the game. The Pirates dominated possession in both halves, but as co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys later admitted, their attack lacked the usual fluidity. All Old Bar's points came in the second half after the Sharks led 10-0 at the break. Both Port's tries came from kicks. Electrifying five-eighth Mitch Wilbow gathered in a ball the Pirates let bounce and was raced clear to touchdown for the first after 15 minutes. Will Ramsey landed the conversion. Until then the Pirates had pounded the Port line, but were unable to crack the defence.

