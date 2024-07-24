Noel Coward's 'Fallen Angels' brought to life by Mid Coast Productions

Century-old morals get a thorough workout when Mid Coast Productions perform Noel Coward's tale of infidelity and pre-marital sex in Fallen Angels.
The local theatre troupe are bringing their interpretation to Coward's 1925 play, starting with two performances at the Waterfront Pavilion in the Exchange Hotel in Taree on August 3 and 4.
Producing, directing, and starring in the role of Julia Sterroll is Catherine Watson, who chose the play due to Coward's ever present acerbic wit threaded throughout the text.
"Noel Coward is a very famous, funny playwright and for our first travelling show I really wanted a well known playwright known for good comedy and great wit - that sort of thing," Catherine said.
Along with Catherine, the cast includes Brianna Xuereb as Jane Banbury, Kaylan O'Keefe as Maurice Duclous, Millie Graham as Fred Sterroll, Tyler Blake as Willy Banbury, and Quillan Joyier as Saunders, the ever-present maid.
First performed at Globe Theatre, London in 1925, the story revolves around two upper-class women, Julia and Jane, whose respective husbands have left them alone while they are away on a golfing trip.
With the husbands absent, news reaches the women of the impending arrival of Maurice, a former lover to both the women at different times before their marriages.
As they wait on their previously shared lover, champagne and cocktails flow. Intended to quell their nervous anticipation, the drinking only serves to exacerbate their jealousy and competitive suspicions.
The Waterfront Pavilion dates are presented as a dinner show, combining a two hour show with a three course meal. The format is aimed at enticing people to venture out for a complete night's entertainment.
"A good laugh and a good meal; what we can all do in the middle of winter for some cheering up and some warmth in our lives," Catherine said.
Tickets can be booked directly through the Exchange Hotel, Tareek, phone 6552 1160.
For further dates and upcoming theatrical productions, check the Mid Coast Productions Facebook page.
