Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Noel Coward's 'Fallen Angels' brought to life by Mid Coast Productions

RK
By Rick Kernick
July 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Century-old morals get a thorough workout when Mid Coast Productions perform Noel Coward's tale of infidelity and pre-marital sex in Fallen Angels.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.