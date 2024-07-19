My week: Memories of the Dead Dog Gully MCC

Growing up on property, motorbikes were part of the fun. We had a Honda 70 and Honda 80 - these bikes had long lives. I rode them when I was a teen and they were still around for our kids to enjoy 30 years later.
My daughter, I think she was about eight, would do laps singing at the top of her voice. It was her happy place, and the pace wasn't fast.
On the other hand, my son, a couple of years her junior, was in it for the speed, as fast as a Honda 70 was going to go. Both kids had started on a PeeWee, also great fun.
The Hondas were part of life. One day my son returned from exploring the back paddock with a very large bearded dragon in a beer box on the back of the bike. He thought it was a frilled neck lizard - near enough I suppose.
My husband had a killer RM250, a true death machine. My brother has a smick Kawasaki 250, a very nice bike but also very high. I had to stand on a stump, with the bike leaning uphill, to mount it.
The advantage of bigger bikes was your feet stayed dry going through creeks.
We grew up with tales of my dad's motorcycle riding days. He was a member of the Frog Hollow Mob motorcycle gang in the Maitland area.
We had our own gang - the Dead Dog Gully MCC - and a rather tight track in the back paddock (pictured). Fortunately no one died. Safety gear consisted of jeans and joggers, and helmets of course. Goggles were optional and getting the dirt and bugs off your teeth afterwards was a challenge.
Both Hondas were flogged around that dirt track. My Morris Mini even made a guest appearance on a couple of occasions. In hindsight, I apologise to our neighbours for the associated dust cloud rising from our back paddock.
Most of our friends had a motorbike in some form or other. Some were simple dirt bikes, some were more sophisticated. A lot of time was spent pulling them apart and putting them back together. There was always plenty of advice around the subject of spark plugs.
Sadly one of the Hondas is no longer with us. We were home one day and heard the familiar sound of the Honda fading into the distance. It had been stolen.
I'm thankful I had the opportunity to ride and those weekends trackside at Dead Dog Gully were priceless. Thanks for the memories.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
