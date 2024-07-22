Limited access for Little Street boat ramp

Motorised watercraft will be unable to access the Little Street boat ramp (Ehiefeldt Reserve) for a two month period between December and January.
During the June monthly MidCoast Council ordinary meeting councillors unanimously voted in favour of conducting a two year trial restricting use of the facility.
However, councillors agreed with a suggestion from Jeremy Miller asking for a review of the trial within the next 12 months.
Given it is a two year trial I would hate to get to the end of the trial and see that it doesn't work, Cr Miller said.
"I think it is a positive change, but it is a major change of how that area works," he said.
Troy Fowler emphasised the closure would only apply during the day.
"(This) actually gives the opportunity for our local fishermen to be able to get their job done at the night-time," Cr Fowler said.
During a public exhibition of the Recreational Boating Infrastructure Plan (March 28-May 5) MidCoast Council received 37 submissions from members of the community, including six regarding restricted access to the Little Street facility.
"This ramp is the safest ramp in Forster-Tuncurry for small low powered 'tinnies' such as are commonly used by locals and tourists," on objector wrote to council
"Such a move would surely ensure the end of amateur prawning activities in the Breckenridge Chanel in summer months.
"To suggest that the ramp at Forster Keys would be a viable alternative displays a lack of understanding of the prudent operation of small craft in open waters, particularly at night."
Council staff recommended a compromise action, which included the ramp would be made available during the evening.
"There is no avoiding the fact that it's a congested parking area, mainly because of the popularity of the marina eatery," another said.
"But, the boat ramp is also popular as a launch point for users of small motorised dinghies, kayaks and to a lesser extent SUPs (stand up paddleboard)."
Recreation and open space planner, Neal Ames said there had been some confusion as to the intent of the Little Street boat ramp recommendation and the issue that it was attempting to solve.
"This(trial) will ensure that we have minimalised the conflict of users in the space, but also acknowledges the importance of the ramp to small, motorised watercraft owners," he said.
"The trial is to last for two years, at which point the effectiveness of the strategy will be evaluated."
The plan can be seen by visiting council's website.
