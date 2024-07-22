HSC students gifted quiet place to study and fuel for their bodies

HSC students on the Mid-Coast are being given a helping hand to help them achieve their study goals ahead of the looming exams.
Taree Universities Campus (TUC) and Forster Library will remain open exclusively after hours for HSC study nights.
TUC will be open until 8pm and there will be free wi-fi, photocopying, printing and refreshments, snacks and also pizza with the support of Dominoes.
MidCoast Council Manager of libraries community and cultural services, Alex Mills said it's great to be able to help HSC students during this period.
"When the HSC students are so keen to get the dates locked in, it is easy to see how beneficial the nights are for them," he said.
"The HSC can be an extremely stressful period in a young person's life. This is something we can do, provide a safe, quiet place where they can study and keep their bodies fuelled. The program has been running successfully for many years supporting many students who don't have quiet spaces at home."
TUC extended opening hours will be Wednesday nights July 24, 31 and August 7, 14, 21; and Thursday, 25 July and August 1, 8, 15, 22.
Students are encouraged to utilise any of the 11 branch libraries across our region and take advantage of the free printing when they receive their HSC Print Card from school.
