Kyran Bubb injury a blow for Tigers

WINGHAM Tigers have a nervous wait on the result of scans on a bicep injury sustained by utility player Kyran Bubb in last week's Group Three Rugby League win over Forster-Tuncurry.
The Tigers are due to host Taree City on Saturday in a game deferred from June 1.
There are fears that Bubb, who has alternated between the back row and five-eighth this season, could face an extended stay on the sidelines.
The Tigers already have captain-coach Mitch Collins (broken thumb) and second rower Nathan Campbell (bicep) on the injured list. Campbell won't play again this year while Collins hopes to return should Wingham make the playoffs.
The Tigers are now fifth and enjoy a four point buffer on sixth placed Port City. Wingham also has a game in hand against the Breakers.
Collins said going into last weekend's game that he wanted the side to get on a roll with the aim of overhauling Wauchope in the race for fourth. This would ensure a home game for the elimination semi-final. Meanwhile the Tigers will be on the lookout for a new captain-coach for next year.
Clipboard carrier for the past two years, Mitch Collins, confirmed he won't be extending his tenure. Collins has endured a wretched run with injuries since taking over the job. In 2022 and 23 he broke a bone in his hand. This season he's broken a thumb.
"I've told the club I won't be coaching. They're starting to look for a coach for next year,'' Collins said in last week's On The Bench segment. Collins steered Wingham to the final in 2022 and the elimination semi-final last season.
