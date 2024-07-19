On the bench with Mick and Gary

MITCH Collins has confirmed he this will be his last season as Wingham Rugby League Club's first grade captain-coach.
Collins said the club is already on the lookout for a new coach for 2025, he said on today's On The Bench segment.
This is his third season in charge of the Tigers and as was the case in 2022 and 2023, he's sidelined with an injury to his left hand. Collins intends to continue playing next year and beyond.
He's just back from Brisbane, where he was as Suncorp Stadium to watch his brother-in-law, Mitch Barnett, play a starring role for NSW in the win over Queensland. Collins gives an insight into what the atmosphere was like in the ground dubbed "The Cauldron".
The On The Bench team also looks at this weekend's round of Group Three matches while the winner of the Manning Hotel player of the week is also announced.
On The Bench is sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers. The team is on the road next week, returning to Port Macquarie, where Wauchope president Paul Walsh will be the special guest.
