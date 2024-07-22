The Hub Markets revived and returning to Taree permanently

The Hub Markets have been revived and are returning to Taree Showground.
The markets are now being run by the Rotary Club of Taree.
The Lions Club of Taree had been operating the markets for 19 years, first at Taree Racecourse, then Taree Showground, and for the past two years at Wingham Showground.
However, on May 19, 2024 the Lions Club announced the Hub Markets would cease to run due to a lack of stallholder and customer numbers.
The Rotary Book Shed fair in Taree continued to operate in Taree on what used to be Hub Market days, and the Wingham Rotary Club opened a book shed at Wingham Showgrounds when the markets moved to Wingham.
"Because we run the book shed [in Taree], we've tied [the markets] up with the bookshed. The Rotary Club of Taree is now running the markets with the book shed. So it's now a joint Rotary venture," David Denning of Rotary Club of Taree said.
The markets will be running on the third Saturday of each month. David said the first Hub Market will be held on Saturday, August 17 and Rotary is in the process of advertising for stall holders. They have 40 signed up so far.
The markets will be on from 8am to 1.30pm and most of the stalls will be undercover.
The Wingham Book Shed will still open at the same time each third Saturday, also.
If you are interested in holding a stall, contact Matthew Anlezark on 0431 723 778, David Denning on 0416 296 825, or email tareerotaryhubmarkets@gmail.com. Cost is $25 per stall.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.