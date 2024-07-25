Drag race meet record

MID North Coast Drag Racing Association sold out the 50 slots for Saturday's race day to be held at Taree Airport in nine minutes.
The waiting list of 35 is now also full.
"People are still calling me asking if they can get a start,'' club spokesman Bradley Cooper said. "When I tell them we're sold out they ask to be put on the waiting list. I have to tell them that's full as well.''
While he said the slots usually go quickly, nine minutes if a record that even surprised the association.
This will be the first time the association has raced in winter, with the other meetings held in March or September/October. The association held its first race day at the airport in 2019.
Club president Nathan Cooper told the Times last year he'll never forget the day, as it coincided with the start of the disastrous bushfires that ravaged the Manning.
Bradley Cooper said events should start at 10am on Saturday.
"In our other meetings the drivers usually have eight to nine runs,'' he said.
"We'd expect something similar on Saturday.''
Bradley said the program should be finished by around 4pm. The association is expecting a crowd of more than 1000.
"The crowd response is a bit of an unknown because this is the first time we've raced in winter,'' Bradley admitted.
However, the weather forecast is favourable so officials are optimistic of strong support.
He added there are drivers coming from around the state for the race day which is growing in profile among the drag racing fraternity.
This will be the second meeting the association has held this year, with the first in March. Bradley confirmed there will be one more for 2024 although no date has yet been settled on. He added the October long weekend is under consideration.
Eventually the association wants to run four meetings a year.
"Our (application to) council was to have two meetings a year. Now that's up to four,'' he said. "We should have our calendar out for 2025 before the end of the year. We just have to check with other clubs to make sure we don't clash.''
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.