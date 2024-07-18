Experience Aboriginal art, photographs of famous musicians and artworks inspired by Pacific Palms with three new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
Tracing Country celebrates the beauty and cultural richness of First Nations art. The exhibition fosters greater understanding and appreciation of First Nations peoples' enduring connection to Country.
The exhibition offers a journey through the landscapes and narratives that have shaped Aboriginal art for thousands of years. The artworks reflect the vibrant colours of the desert and the intricate designs of the Kimberley and Arnhem Land.
"We are excited to bring our community the opportunity to experience artworks that reflect such remote and culturally significant parts of the country," said MidCoast Council manager libraries, community and cultural services, Alex Mills.
Tracing Country features artworks from important artists in the Aboriginal art world including Emily Kame Kngwarreye, Queenie McKenzie Nakara and Rover Joolama Thomas.
Manning Regional Art Gallery is proud to present Tracing Country in partnership with Cooee Art Leven Gallery, Sydney.
Faces behind the Music is an ongoing series of photographs which document portrait images of high-profile contemporary singers, songwriters and musicians.
Wayne Budge's black and white portraits utilise low-key lighting to illuminate certain areas of an image. This gives the portraits a dramatic look of light and shadow compared to a traditional black and white photograph.
Over the years, Budge has worked closely with many Australian and overseas artists, enabling him to truly capture the soul and character of living icons such as Kirk Pengilly (INXS), Russell Morris, Greedy Smith (Mental as Anything), Leo Sayer, John Paul Young, Glenn Shorrock, Richard Clapton, Little Pattie, and many others.
Sentinel explores our connection to the natural world and each other.
The work is inspired by the places the artist, Anne Grant, visits daily including the shoreline of Smiths Lake and the beaches of Pacific Palms.
The exhibition features works on paper and sculptural elements to expand the drawings. The work is informed by Anne's background in drafting and its precise techniques, map-making traditions, and triangulation stations.
"It is fantastic to celebrate local artists work with the community and showcase beautiful parts of the region through artmaking," Mr Mills said.
The exhibitions are open from Thursday, July 18 to Saturday, September 14.
For more information head over to the Gallery's website mrag.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Home.
