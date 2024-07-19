Injuries ravaged Taree City hope to get some players back

INJURY ravaged Taree City Bulls have to have some senior players back on deck for Sunday's Group Three Rugby League clash against Port City at the Jack Neal Oval.
The Bulls had a host of players out for last weekend's game against Old Bar at Tuncurry through injury, sickness or unavailability and suffered two more injuries, with prop Josh Northam and five-eighth Sam Murray both failing to see the match out.
A number of players had to back up from reserve grade to fill-in for first grade, where Old Bar scored a comprehensive 62-6 win. The Pirates led 38-0 at halftime and it looked as though the game would have an early ending in the second half via the Mercy Rules which is invoked when a team moves 60 points clear of the opposition.
However, the Bulls scored through Blair Hamilton and the game went for the 80 minute duration.
"Who knows,'' captain-coach Christian Hazard answered when asked when his players might return, while also praising the commitment of the reserve grade players who backed up.
However, he said there were some positives to come out of the match, particularly Hamilton's performance. He missed early season games while he recovered from injury.
The Abbott brothers, Tash and Tyler, also turned in energetic efforts, however, both will have commitments in the under 18s on Sunday. Taree's under 18s had the bye last weekend, with Old Bar playing Lake Cathie.
