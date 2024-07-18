Olympian Melinda Gainsford-Taylor AM launches Can do the Distance Challenge for Can Assist

Three-time Olympic champion sprinter, Melinda Gainsford-Taylor AM is leading the Can do the Distance 2024 August challenge to help raise funds to assist rural and remote cancer patients to access needed services.
Mel is an ambassador for Can Assist, a not-for-profit organisation who provides financial assistance for rural cancer patients. She knows only too well the challenges that cancer patients and their families face, as she grew up in country NSW and her mother had cancer.
"I encourage you to join in this August and participate in the Can do the Distance Challenge," Mel said.
"Can Assist wishes to shine a light on the hardships distances create for country people and we need your help, whether it be running, swimming, walking, or even reading a set amount of books for the month, we'd love you to support your chosen during the month of August and help raise funds in support of NSW country cancer patients.
"Getting involved is easy. Simply set a personal goals, register online and spread the word to family and friends to help you fundraise."
Basically, you can do anything you love doing for the month of August and raise much needed funds simply by doing it.
Essential Energy is sponsoring Can do the Distance and has four teams taking part in the challenge.
The Manning Valley branch of Can Assist raises funds specifically for cancer patients in our region. However the volunteers will not be taking part in the challenge themselves as they have a very busy August ahead, with fundraising events at the Kristy Lea Bridge Challenge Cup, the Wingham Tigers Charity Ball and a visit from the Melbourne Cup to Taree.
Can Assist receives no financial assistance from any level of government, and 100 per cent of fundraising goes directly to cancer patients in rural NSW.
You can sign up to take part, or donate, at candothedistance.org.au. If you sign up to take part, you can choose to donate all funds you raise to Manning Valley Can Assist.
Find out more about Can Assist at canassist.org.au.
