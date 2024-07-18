Bait balls attract flathead in river

FLATHEAD are being caught from the river wall on baits and soft plastics at present.
I don't know what has brought them down the river at this time of the year as they usually go up the river in winter.
There have been some large bait balls around the mouth of the Manning so maybe their presence has attracted the flathead.
Good-sized bream have been taken at night from the river wall and luderick are biting well during the day on green weed.
Outside fishing was restricted by the heavy seas earlier in the week and only catches from the close in grounds have been reported.
Snapper and flathead are the only species being boated.
On the beaches tailor and bream are still on the bite. Abbey's Creek and further up Crowdy beach is the best spot to start fishing.
In the Hastings luderick anglers face slightly increased challenges but the breakwalls continue to offer opportunities with green weed or cabbage as bait.
