September completion for Danny Buderus Field building upgrade

By Staff Reporters
July 19 2024 - 4:00am
Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie and MidCoast Council senior project manager Scott Trotter inspecting works at the Danny Buderus Field building. Picture supplied
A third of the work on the Danny Buderus Field building at the Taree Sport and Recreation Grounds is complete, with completion of the project expected at the beginning of September.

