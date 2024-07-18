September completion for Danny Buderus Field building upgrade

A third of the work on the Danny Buderus Field building at the Taree Sport and Recreation Grounds is complete, with completion of the project expected at the beginning of September.
The kiosk upgrade and drainage works are among the jobs completed, and final work is now underway on two additional change rooms for females, refurbishment of existing change rooms and amenities and remediation is being undertaken on a structural wall that has subsided due to footing failure.
The Taree Recreation Ground User Group, secured $400,000 towards the building upgrade from MidCoast Council under the federal government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie has inspected the work on the amenities upgrade currently underway at Danny Buderus Field Building at the Taree Sport and Recreation Grounds with MidCoast Council senior project manager Scott Trotter.
"These improvements will provide the Taree Recreation Ground User Group, including the Taree Panthers Rugby League Football Club and Taree Touch Football Club, with updated and modern amenities to cater for all players and spectators and I congratulate council and the Taree Rec Ground User Group for the work they have undertaken on this important community project," Dr Gillespie said.
The Recreation Centre was opened by the former Taree Municipal Council in the 1960s and remains the largest sporting precinct in the area with a total of approximately 50 hectares of sporting fields. A large range of sporting clubs use the recreation ground for competition and training.
