Grant to help restore historical Wingham Memorial Town Hall clock

MidCoast Council will set aside $5000 from its Local Heritage Fund to assist Wingham Memorial Town Hall purchase a new clock mechanism.
The Local Heritage Fund provides financial assistance to owners of heritage places across the Mid-Coast LGA (local government area) to undertake restoration works.
Jointly provided by Heritage NSW and council, these funds provide an incentive for owners to maintain heritage places.
It has been successful in providing a "helping hand" to landowners of heritage places who are often faced with higher costs to maintain their heritage place, land use planner, Aaron Kelly reported to councillors attending the June monthly ordinary meeting.
"These higher costs are often attributed to the need to undertake heritage strategies or use building materials, construction methods or specialist services to maintain the heritage character."
This year's $29,000 budget includes a $6500 grant from Heritage NSW.
Mr Kelly explained grants provided to each landowner were up to $2000, but a maximum of $5000 could be offered where there were exceptional circumstances (significant heritage value, highly visible, priority works or publicly accessible).
"The applicant must provide at least 50 per cent of the total costs of the project, however in most cases the applicants costs far exceed the grant sought.
"Applicants need to demonstrate how their project retains or improves the heritage of the place to be eligible for funding."
Twenty three applications were received and assessed by the land use planning team against the funding criteria.
The grants, spread across the Mid-Coast including Taree, Coopernook, Tuncurry, Wingham, Stroud and Gloucester, will assist seven commercial premises, seven residential dwellings and a community facility (museum).
Unspent funds from 2023-24 were allocated to Wingham town hall, while two projects in Stroud and Taree also would share ($4000) from last year's bucket of funding.
"It's wonderful to see so many who have a lot of heritage in the area that's loved by the landowners," Katheryn Stinson said.
"It is always good to have a review of policies, a review of guidelines to see what we can do better, if there is anything we can do better, or how we can make that dollar grow a little bit more," Cr Stinson said.
Jeremy Miller described the co-investment approach by council and the state government as "very positive".
"Conservation of these heritage places has a positive community impact for current and future generations, not only by extending the life of our local heritage items and areas, but also supporting local businesses undertaking this work," Mr Kelly said.
