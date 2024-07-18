Grant delivers new fence for Nabiac preschool

Nabiac and District Preschool students are now much safer thanks to a $24,000 state government grant which has been put towards erecting a new fence.
The funding was allocated under the Community Building Partnership Program.
"The original fence and gates surrounding the preschool no longer met compliance standards, posing potential safety risks for the young children attending the facility," Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson said..
"Investing in our local preschool infrastructure is so important to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for our youngest community members," Mrs Thompson said.
"The fence and new gates will benefit children for years to come."
Nabiac and District Preschool is the only community-based, not-for-profit preschool and long day care centre in Nabiac, providing high quality care and early learning to children aged 2-5 years.
"The safety of our children is a priority," director, Karen Potts said.
"This funding has enabled us to replace our outdated fence and ensure that our preschool remains a secure place for learning and development," she said.
