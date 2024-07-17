Mitch Barnett joins the Manning State of Origin Pantheon

WINGHAM can now join Taree and Old Bar as a product of a Manning NSW State of Origin rugby league winner after Mitch Barnett's starring role in the monumental 14-4 success over Queensland in game three at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night (July 17).
Barnett is now with Danny Burderus (Taree), Boyd Cordner (Old Bar) and Latrell Mitchell (Taree) on the Manning State of Origin Winners' Pantheon. Buderus and Cordner both captained the Blues to series wins.
Mitchell was a member of the winning NSW team in game two in Melbourne this year and would have been in Brisbane with the side but for injury. He played in victorious teams in 2019 and 2021. Kylie Hilder and Holli Wheeler (both Taree) have played in winning women's State of Origin sides.
Matt Adamson (Taree) was the Manning's first State of Origin representative, but didn't play in a winning series.
Barnett, 30, a bruising middle forward who now plays with the New Zealand Warriors, made his Origin debut in game three.
He had plenty of family support in the crowd. His wife, Clare (nee Crossingham), who also hails from Wingham and sons Nate and Zane; dad Paul and his partner Nadine Lockyer; mum Jodi and her partner, Jason Fowles, sisters Kaley and Abby with her husband Mitch Collins and step sister Jade Fowles were all in attendance.
Clare and Jodi presented Barnett with his jumper at a presentation held on Monday night.
Barnett was 20th man for game one and 19th for game two before getting his call into the squad for this week's decider.
He'll also go down in Origin folklore as the first player to be sent to the sin bin for another player's offence. Barnett was the unlucky player to be given time after bench player Cameron Murray was binned by referee Ashley Klein after becoming involved in a melee that spilt over the sideline just before halftime. That ensured NSW had the required 12 players on the field.
Barnett had an early introduction to the game as he replaced Angus Crichton, who was sent for an HIA in the opening minutes.
He was given a 6.5 out of 10 for his performance in the Sydney Morning Herald player ratings.
"(He) looks set for further NSW appearances,'' the Herald noted.
Barnett started playing with Wingham in the Group Three Junior League, progressing to under 18s with the Tigers and representing Country under 18s before his NRL career started at Canberra. He then played at Newcastle and has been at the Warriors for two years. He'll be with the Warriors until 2027.
Barnett's family winged their way home on Thursday after a torrid night of celebrations.
"We had a big night,'' Mitch Collins said.
