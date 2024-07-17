Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Mitch Barnett joins the Manning State of Origin Pantheon

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 18 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINGHAM can now join Taree and Old Bar as a product of a Manning NSW State of Origin rugby league winner after Mitch Barnett's starring role in the monumental 14-4 success over Queensland in game three at Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday night (July 17).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.