'Perfect storm' of factors causing veterinary workforce shortage

A year-long inquiry into the veterinary workforce shortage in NSW has found that there is a "perfect storm" of factors contributing to the widespread workforce problems in the profession.
The resulting NSW Legislative Council Report into the Veterinary Shortage in NSW, released on June 28, 2024, found the issues are compounded in rural areas, citing a lack of housing, childcare places and less graduates wanting to take on large animal work as additional reasons for problems attracting and retraining vets to rural positions.
Working hours, community expectations, the costs of providing a medical service (veterinary healthcare is not subsidised by government the way human healthcare is with Medicare) and comparably low wages are all putting pressure on veterinarians throughout the state with many leaving the profession, often due to poor mental health and burnout.
Wingham and Valley Vets director, Dr Michael Healy, said shortages of vets in rural areas has always been an issue, however he is now seeing the shortage spreading to cities.
"A lot of practices in the city are struggling to find enough staff and enough vets to service all the work that they need to do," Dr Healy said.
"We have been lucky in our practice that we have found ways to recruit vets. We take on a lot of students in their final year of Veterinary Science and that's a good way to expose young vets to the practice. And if they like it, then that's a good way for us to recruit vets."
The practice enjoys teaching student and young graduate vets, and has a purpose studio apartment for student accommodation at their new surgery.
Dr Healy said recruiting vets in small one-or-two people practices in very small rural towns is extremely difficult.
"The demands on young vets in those practices can be very high, because there's not as big of a group that you're working with to have that kind of collegial, enjoyable environment."
It also puts more pressure on being constantly on-call for out of hours care and longer working hours, a large factor that contributes to burnout in the profession.
It's not just a lack of young graduates causing the workforce shortage.
Poor mental health and higher than average suicide rates are prevalent in the veterinary profession.
Customers can be demanding and manipulative, particularly when it comes to paying for services. "If you truly love animals, you'd do it for free" is a phrase often heard by vets.
Difficult decisions have to be made when a customer cannot afford treatment and vets come up against moral and ethical dilemmas in having to put down animals that would otherwise be perfectly healthy.
Most practices treat wildlife for free, which impacts on time and financial overheads, and similarly many have to deal with stray animals.
Dr Healy said strays are an issue. Vets often get become responsible for processing them and they can stay in the surgery for as long as week.
"We'll certainly get stuck with strays that can be noisy, anxious, and upsetting the other animals in the clinic. And there's a risk of bringing disease into the clinic. But there's often just not the availability of local government services to come and pick them up," he said.
The Report into the Veterinary Shortage in NSW found of all these issues and more, and made 34 recommendations.
In regards to treating wildlife, it recommends the government provide dedicated, ongoing funding for the provision of veterinary services to wildlife via wildlife organisations, wildlife hospitals and private veterinary practices.
For stray animals the recommendation is to "ensure local government authorities collect stray animals from veterinary clinics".
A recommendation Dr Healy heartily gets behind is for the government to investigate subsiding vet care for low income earners, pensioners and animal welfare groups.
Other recommendations deal with attracting veterinarians from overseas, making university study more affordable, ways of attracting and retaining veterinary staff, mental health and suicide prevention programs, regulatory framework and more.
To view the full report, go to the Parliament of NSW website.
The NSW government response to the report is due on September 30, 2024.
