Hayden Nelson's first podium finish for the year in Australian Supersport

A TOP six finish in the Australian Supersport Championship is a goal for 17-year-old Hayden Nelson of Tinonee.
Nelson had his best outing in the series in round four held at Morgan Park in Queensland. He finished fifth in the first race and third in the second to claim a podium spot for the first time this year.
Nelson is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner so earns a $50 voucher from Iguana.
He is in his first year riding for Kawasaki Australia on the new Kawasaki ZX6R 636 in the Supersport, a support class for the Australian Superbikes. He is now up to ninth in the championship standings.
Nelson said it's been a learning experience on the new bike but said there were some promising signs in the earlier rounds.
"We just couldn't put them together,'' he said.
"Just about everyone else in the field is on a Yamaha, I'm one one of only three on a Kawasaki. So we're virtually doing our own thing, which is difficult, but we're getting there.''
There are three rounds remaining in the series and Nelson concedes a top three finish is out of the question. However, some favourable results could land him in the top six and possibly even as high as five if he has some luck.
He will also target the Oceania Championship, to be contested in conjunction with the last three rounds of the Supersports at Phillip Island, Goulburn and Tailem Bend in South Australia.
He's among the younger riders in the championship and this is his second year in the class after making his debut on a Yamaha in 2023.
"By the end of last year we thought we'd learnt everything,'' he said.
"But we had to start again with a new bike and new tyres (Dunlop racing slicks) this year.''
He'll ride the same bike again in 2025 and hopes to secure a deal with Kawasaki long term.
"This could be a good opportunity to springboard me into the Superbikes with these guys,'' he said.
Riding internationally is his ambition.
"At the moment Europe requires a lot of money. I'd have to weigh up the options, maybe America or BSB (British Superbikes),'' Nelson said.
"But that's really long term. I don't want to go overseas until I'm the best here and then see what doors open.''
"It's happened reasonably quickly,'' he said.
Nelson is an apprentice at Taree Motor Cycles, so bikes dominate his life.
"My bosses are great, they let me go racing,'' he said.
