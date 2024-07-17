Carts should be back in play for Saturday's golf

ON Saturday, July 20 the men play a single stableford at Taree Golf Club and we thank a new sponsor, Trent Chapman from Local Pest Experts.
The women play a seasonal stableford, sponsored by Robin Scott.
At the time of writing, carts are back in play on the full 18 but this can change on a daily basis so it is very important that cart players verify any cart restrictions with pro-shop staff and strictly follow any signage or directions on the course for cart movements.
Sunday the first matchplay round for the Stack Family Knockout needs to be completed. Players should check tee times.
Friday is the first round of the Super Senior pennants. Taree will play Port Macquarie at Tallwoods. Good luck to our senior statesman.
LAST Saturday we played the monthly medal as a stableford with thanks to Chris Mylonas of Classic Design Jewellers. The results were:
Division 1 winner Trevor Brown 37 points (medal), r/up Peter Simpson 35, Benjamin Petrisic 34.
Division 2 winner Alex Pilcher 34 (medal), r/up Lionel Worth 32, Michael Pitman 31.
Division 3 winner Shane Nash 32 (medal) countback Kevin Sharp 32, Ross Townsend 30.
COMMISERATIONS to Steph Kyriacou and Adam Scott for their heart-breaking near misses last week in the Evian Ladies Major and the Scottish Open.
The only solace they have is that they were beaten by good play, rather than losing, with each falling victim to a last hole eagle and birdie respectively. Let's hope it's a good tune-up for Scotty for this week's Open Championship at Royal Troon, where we have six Aussies competing.
If you are looking for some value in the open, perhaps Aaron Rai, but remember, you win some, you lose more, which probably should also be the catch-cry for golf.
AFTER playing a provisional ball, a player searches for their original ball for two minutes but then says, "It's lost. I'll go and play on with my provisional ball". On the way to the provisional ball, the player's original ball is found within the three-minute search time in a very bad lie. How must the player proceed?
The correct answer is: The player must continue with the original ball. A ball does not become lost as a result of the player declaring it to be lost. A ball is lost only when it has not been found within three minutes after the player or their caddie (or partner) begins to search for it.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.