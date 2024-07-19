Forster-Tuncurry will be a danger match for Wingham warns Mitch Collins

WINGHAM faces what captain-coach Mitch Collins describes as a danger game against Forster-Tuncurry in Group Three Rugby League at Tuncurry on Saturday.
The Tigers are in fifth spot, just two point clear of Port City Breakers, although Wingham has a game in hand. Wauchope sits in fourth place, three clear of the Tigers, but the Blues have played one extra match.
"This is a game we have to win,'' Collins said of the clash against the Hawks, emphasising his side is no guarantee yet to play finals football this year.
"We don't want to get to the end of the season and talk about what we could have done. If we are going to play in the finals we have to win matches. This weekend is massive.''
"They just got beaten by the Sharks last week, they'll be tough to beat out there, especially on their Old Boys day,'' he said.
"Nate Campbell was big for us in the last game but he's injured and won't play again this season.''
Campbell, who has endured a tough run with injuries in the last two seasons, tore a bicep in the clash against the Hawks, a club he captain-coached in 2022.
The Tigers lost 26-16 to Macleay in a physical encounter at Wingham last weekend after the scores were locked at 16-16 with 20 minutes remaining in the second half.
Collins was again critical of the errors his side made at crucial times, on one occasion losing the ball on the second tackle from the re-start after fighting back to level the scores. The Mustangs scored a converted try from the ensuing set.
Wingham will welcome fullback JJ Gibson back this week meaning Matt Bridge, who was one of their best against Macleay, will shuffle onto the wing. That will be the only change from last week, with Collins still sidelined because of a broken thumb.
There'll be a later start at Tuncurry tomorrow, with women's league tag kicking off at 12.30, women's tackle 1.30, under 18s 2.45, reserve grade 3.45 and first grade at 5pm.
Forster-Tuncurry coach, Robbie Payne said his side could exceed expectations by making the final five this year.
The Hawks are at best an outside chance of playing finals football. However, Payne said the players showed enough in the 30-22 loss to the unbeaten Port Sharks last Sunday to suggest they were capable of being around for the end-of-season games.
"The main goal for me this year was to avoid the wooden spoon and not get a Mercy Rule,'' Payne said as the Hawks prepare to host Wingham on Saturday in the Heritage Round game.
"Anything else is a bonus for us.''
