Residents invited to have a say on walk, cycle and trails strategy

More than 83 per cent of Mid-Coast residents who participated in a 2022 open spaces consultation said they walk in outdoor spaces, while 21 per cent they cycle on roads and bike paths.
Following on from this consultation Mid-Coast residents are being invited to help shape a strategy for walk, cycle and trail-based activities across the region with an interactive map.
"In 2022, the community provided information about their preferred walk/cycle routes and a range of trail-based activities during our consultation to develop the Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy," MidCoast Council strategy and projects (public spaces) manager, Amanda Hatton said.
"We've selected some priorities from that feedback," Ms Hatton said.
"Now we'd like to check in to make sure our proposed actions meet community needs."
In 2022, the community provided information about their preferred walk/cycle routes and a range of trail-based activities during our consultation to develop the Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy.- Amanda Hatton
You can head to midcoast.nsw.gov.au/walkandcycle to view the map with the proposed actions, provide feedback by clicking to "like" or "dislike" the actions, and also drop a pin on the map to suggest new actions, Ms Hatton said.
From next Tuesday, July 23 members of the community also can head to a pop-up to chat with the engagement team at Taree, Wingham, Hawks Nest, Bulahdelah, Tuncurry, Pacific Palms and Gloucester.
Dates and locations are published on the MidCoast Council website.
"We want to hear from you to make sure our Walking, Cycling and Trail-based Activity Strategy meets your needs over the next 10 years," Ms Hatton said.
The consultation will close on Sunday, August 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.