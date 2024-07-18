Old Bar Pirates face two must win encounters against Port Sharks

OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys admits his side will have to beat Port Macquarie in successive encounters to have a chance of claiming the Group Three Rugby League minor premiership.
The Pirates play the Sharks on Sunday at Port Regional Stadium and then again the following Saturday at Old Bar, the latter game deferred from May 11 due to wet weather.
Unbeaten Port leads second placed Old Bar by two points after the Pirates lost to Macleay late last month.
"After losing to Macleay it means we'll probably need to win every game from here on in to finish minor premier,'' Worboys said.
"I can't imagine the Sharks dropping any matches.''
Minor premiers get to host the major semi-final and the winner of the major semi will play a home grand final.
The Pirates steamrolled an under-strength Taree City at Tuncurry last Saturday and Worboys conceded that it wasn't an ideal preparation for this clash, although it does improve the side's for and against stats.
"A positive is that we came through without any injuries,'' Worboys said.
"But it will be the other end of the spectrum this week.
"This will be a grind and we're looking forward to what we expect to be two physical encounters against the Sharks. It wouldn't surprise me if we walk off at halftime this week and the score's nil-all.''
The Pirates were due to settle on their side at training last night.
Utility Dylan Coles will be available this week while Worboys and co-captain-coach Mick Henry will decide between Sam Eggins and Eli Bijl-Kakoi as the starting five-eighth.
Bijl-Kakoi missed the romp against the Bulls, allowing 17-year-old Eggins to make his first grade debut.
"Eli is still eligible for under 18s, so one of them will play 18s and then sit on the bench for first grade,'' Worboys said.
Worboys keeps his finger on the pulse as to what's happening in Group Three, saying the Sharks have re-signed Fijian centre/winger Savani Ratu who was strong last year and said Port has a formidable squad.
"These are two quality outfits, I'm looking forward to the game,'' he said.
