Manning Ratz women want a game after eight weeks on the sidelines

MANNING Ratz meet co-competition leader Wauchope in the Mid North Coast women's 10s rugby union match at Wauchope on Saturday.
Both sides are on 34 points, although the Ratz had a deferred game to play against Old Bar Clams next Tuesday night at Taree Rugby Park. The Ratz will then finish the season against last placed Wallamba on Saturday, July 27 at Taree.
Of more immediate concern for the unbeaten Ratz is just getting some game time. Club president Steve Rees said the team hasn't played a full game in two months due to forfeits, byes or postponed matches due to rain.
The Ratz were drawn to play premiers Gloucester last Saturday at Tuncurry. However, the Cockies had two players, halfback Charlotte Maslen and prop Connie Searle, in camp with the NSW Country women's side along with injury concerns, and were forced to forfeit.
"I know our girls are looking forward to having a run and Wauchope will certainly be a strong opponent this week,'' Rees said.
"It hasn't been their fault that they're not getting games... it's just the way the season has unfolded."
Wauchope accounted for the now third placed Cockies in the last meeting at Wauchope a fortnight ago.
Gloucester plays Wallamba on Saturday before finishing the season with the luxury of a home game against Old Bar on July 27. Should the Ratz account for Thunder this weekend, Gloucester would grab second and a major semi-final berth.
The Lower North Coast men's and women's finals series start on Saturday, August 3.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.