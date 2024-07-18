Tinonee Topics: Vale Alan Nelson

Tinonee has lost another of it's well known locals with the passing of Alan Nelson on Saturday, July 13 at the age of 84 and a half years.
Alan was the son of the late Reg and Addie (nee Muldoon) Nelson and had spent most of his life in the Tinonee area.
Alan's funeral is set down for Tuesday, July 30 and will be a graveside service at the Tinonee Cemetery - at this date the time has yet to be confirmed.
Rest in peace Alan, family and friends will miss you.
Seven members attended the July, monthly meeting of the Historical Society at the Museum on Tuesday, July 17 with a further five apologies received.
Items of discussion included the next garage sale to be held in conjunction with the local government elections in September and the society's 21st AGM planned for Saturday, August 24. Once these two events are over the next major event will the Society's 21st birthday celebrations planned for Saturday, September 28 and it is hoped to have an open air birthday party and that the weather will be kind.
Scott is currently continuing his good work with the garden and the plants are looking healthy along with the weeds which seem to appear every day despite the amount of time spent getting rid of them.
The society was the recipient of a small spring cart from Jim and Ivy Cluff after the meeting and it once belonged to the late Fred Cross so it has come back home - so to speak - and has been placed in the display shed.
The first issue of the Tinonee Historical Society's Champion newsletter, the creative work of member Carey, has been letter box delivered to Tinonee residents and it is hoped that both long time residents and newcomers to the township will enjoy reading about the history of our town and what the museum has on show. It is proposed to make the Champion a monthly publication.
An afternoon's entertainment is planned for Saturday, August 31 commencing at 4pm in the Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall. The concert is titled Into the Wild -Song Birds and features singer songwriters Goldheist, Amy Vee, Anna Weatherup and Emir. Tickets online here.
Good to notice that there has been a clean up of the old school grounds around the former Mondrook School building - not sure if it was MidCoast Council who did but it certainly does look a lot tidier.
Winter has certainly hit with a blast this past week, strong cold winds that seem to be blowing from the Barrington Tops and I hear there has been a dusting of light snow. However, the sun has been trying had to shine - just let us hope we don't have any rain for a while as the ground is still damp and boggy in places.
