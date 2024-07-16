Hallidays Point pickleballers win medals at inaugural Canberra tournament

NINE Hallidays Point Pickleball Club members made their presence felt at the inaugural tournament held at the Canberra Netball Centre.
The event attracted 283 players.
Hallidays Point returned with two gold medals, two silver and seven bronze with all members returning with at least one medal.
Gold medalists were Chris Tilt and Rob Cormack while Sheila Capperauld and Jenny Stockdale claimed silver.
Kezzy Casserly, Judy Cousins, Jenny Stockdale, Chris Tilt, Dave Casserly, Tommy Casserly and Paul Boniface won bronze.
A club member said there was 'great camaraderie" at the tournament.
"It made the seven hour trip worth it,'' the member continued,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.