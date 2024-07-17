New Cundletown soccer clubhouse nearing completion

With the majority of building work now complete, the final fit out is underway on Cundletown's soccer club amenities.
The project has involved the development of a new clubhouse incorporating new and refurbished amenities including the kiosk, male and female change rooms, disabled facilities, and storage space.
"It will make a real difference to both the club's members and the broader community," Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said.
Dr Gillespie inspected the project works with MidCoast Council senior project manager Scott Trotter.
"These new facilities all contribute to a better experience for the club and it's players while being able to host many other events beyond the regular sporting fixtures," Dr Gillespie said.
The project which was allocated $300,000 in funding under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
Dr Gillespie said the club had also put $5089 in federal funding he announced under the former Powering Communities Program to upgrade the canteen refrigerator with an energy efficient model to significantly reduce energy consumption and utility bills.
The project is scheduled for completion before the end of August.
