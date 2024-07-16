Chairs for derrieres and a barbecue area

The community halls at Marlee and Wherrol Flat are set for some updates following successful grant applications.
Marlee Hall is being given $13,000 in funding to replace old chairs with new hospitality banquet-style chairs.
"New chairs have been on the committee's wish list for several years and we are most grateful the state government and our representative, Tanya Thompson, supported our application," Ken Cameron, president of Marlee Hall and Progress Association said.
"New, more comfortable chairs will make for a more pleasurable experience for all attendees at the hall but especially those who are elderly."
A new barbecue area at Wherrol Flat Hall will be built thanks to $35,000 in funding.
A paved outdoor pergola area with lighting and a barbecue space will be created, with the old toilet block being demolished.
"The hall is the central hub for Wherrol Flat/Caparra and the new structure will give locals a much-needed area to come together and share our wonderful community and village.
"The Wherrol Flat Hall is extremely grateful for this much needed injection of funds into our vibrant community. We would like to thank all who worked to ensure this grant and look forward to sharing our new space with everyone involved," Paul Cuttel, vice president of Wherrol Flat Hall said.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson visited both halls to share the news.
"It is wonderful to see communities across the Myall Lakes benefitting from infrastructure project funding," Mrs Thompson said.
The funding has been allocated under the Community Building Partnership Program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.