Ratz still target minor premiership despite loss to Dolphins

MANNING Ratz must win their last three encounters to have any chance of claiming the Lower North Coast Rugby Union minor premiership.
While admitting a 19-17 loss to Forster Tuncurry in the clash at Tuncurry last game is a blow to the club's ambitions, Ratz president Steve Rees said it's not a knockout blow.
He points out the Ratz have a deferred game to play against Old Bar. Manning currently trails competition leader Wallamba by five points.
Manning plays Wauchope on Saturday before tackling Old Bar in a deferred fixture at Taree Rugby Park on Tuesday evening, July 23. The Ratz finish commitments in the season-proper against Wallamba at Taree on July 27, a match that could be a preview of the major semi-final to be played the following Saturday. This will also be the sponsors' day and Rees is hoping for a big turnout of spectators.
"If we win all three games we should finish minor premiers,'' Rees said.
"We're confident we can do that.''
He said the Ratz paid the price for some injudicious kicks in general play to Forster fullback Memphis McBride last Saturday in a game that he described as 'high quality'.
"He's the best broken field runner in the competition and we just gave him too much room,'' Rees said.
Rees said ill-discipline also cost the side at times as has been the case in their recent run of losses
Reece Holden was strong in the forwards for the Ratz while hooker Jacob Humphreys had his best game of the year.
It wasn't all good news for Forster Tuncurry, as captain-coach Blake Polson aggravated an ankle injury sustained earlier in the season. He's unlikely to play again this year.
Polson believes that if the Dolphins can win their last two matches they can snare second spot.
OLD Bar Clams' hopes of making the semi-finals for the first time since 2012 nosedived when beaten by Wauchope Thunder at Wauchope.
Thunder won 30-14 continuing their improved late-season form.
"The Clams stayed in the fight for most of the game, but fatigue set in with limited reserves,'' a club report stated.
"The Havea brothers (Tim and Junior) were tireless, despite Junior sustaining multiple injuries that would have been game-ending for a lesser player.
"Matt Tyrpenou was cruelly denied a try in the first half, but set up Mana Naituku's try with an incisive run off the back of a scrum.''
Ratu Radrotini also tried hard for Old Bar
The Clams were also short-staffed in the women's 10s clash, won by Wauchope 34-5.
Dalcy Saeni, Sonya Tyrpenou and Jaydee Mohr were outstanding for the Clams with Caitlin Horwood the players' player.
The Clams have the bye this weekend before meeting the Ratz next Tuesday night at Taree.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.