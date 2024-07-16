Ratz still target minor premiership despite loss to Dolphins

Manning plays Wauchope on Saturday before tackling Old Bar in a deferred fixture at Taree Rugby Park on Tuesday evening, July 23. The Ratz finish commitments in the season-proper against Wallamba at Taree on July 27, a match that could be a preview of the major semi-final to be played the following Saturday. This will also be the sponsors' day and Rees is hoping for a big turnout of spectators.