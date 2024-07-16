Manning's family link to super Cooper, Australia's T20 cricket sensation

IT'S been six decades since the Manning produced our sole Australian cricket representative - the great Johnny Martin, the mayor of Burrell Creek, as he was dubbed by former Australian captain, Bob Simpson.
We've gone close with Wingham's Maitlan Brown, who has played a number of games with Australia A women's sides. Nick Larkin and Aaron Bird have both represented NSW in the Sheffield Shield.
However, a baggy green has eluded us for 60 years since Johnny played his last test for Australia. In all he played eight test matches between 1960/61 and 1966.
Well, in the spirit of sharing, we can (sort of) lay a claim to Australia's latest T20 sensation, Western Australia's Cooper Connolly. True, Cooper was born and bred in Perth and has possibly never set foot in Taree.
However, he has Manning heritage. Cooper's mum, Donna (nee Shore) hails from Taree as does his uncle, Brett Shore. Brett was a big hitting all-rounder with Taree Leagues back in the late 1980s.
He is better known as a member of Chatham High School's University Shield winning rugby league teams in 1980 and '81 and later played for Canterbury and Newcastle before heading to Perth. Donna followed soon after, married Shane Connolly, who was a handy cricketer and the rest is history.
Cooper, 20, has been named in the national T20 squad to tour Scotland and England next month.
"We are particularly pleased to offer Cooper his first opportunity in the T20 squad,'' chairman of selectors George Bailey told the Sydney Morning Herald.
Cooper plays with the Perth Scorchers in the BBL and made 90 for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield final against Tasmania last season in what was his shield debut.
"It's all a bit of a shock,'' mum, Donna, said from Perth.
