Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Manning's family link to super Cooper, Australia's T20 cricket sensation

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 16 2024 - 12:45pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S been six decades since the Manning produced our sole Australian cricket representative - the great Johnny Martin, the mayor of Burrell Creek, as he was dubbed by former Australian captain, Bob Simpson.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.