Viva La Musica: Manning Valley Concert Band's Bastille Day concert

There was a distinctive European flavour to Manning Valley Concert's 2024 mid year concert, Viva La Musica.
It was particularly and deliberately French, as the concert was held on Bastille Day, the French national holiday, on July 14.
The band kicked of with Concerto D'Amore, composed by contemporary composer Jacob Haan.
Of course, no pieces of music say "France" more than La Vie En Rose, made famous by Edith Piaf, and on occasion sung by emcee George Hoad, and the Can Can from Orphrus in the Underworld, a comic opera by Offenbach.
Branching out from France, the band referenced Spain with Manuel de Falla's Ritual Fire Dance, and Bolero for Band by Glenn Osser.
A medley from West Side Story, an Australian medley and more rounded out the program.
The concert concluded with a trip back to France with a medley of songs from Les Miserables.
Manning Valley Concert Band's musical director, Roger Griffith said the concert marked a special occasion for three new members who had not performed in a concert with the band before.
