Major blow for Wolves with two top players ruled out for the season

CHATHAM'S Mid North Coast Premier League men's hockey title aspirations took a hit in the 6-4 loss to Camden Haven in the deferred clash played on Sunday at Taree.
The result wasn't catastrophic, however, injuries to star midfielder Ben Ferguson (foot) and goal keeper Matt Pullen (ACL) in the first quarter are potentially season-changing.
"It looks like we've lost both of them for the year,'' captain-coach Adam Birkefeld said.
"That knocked us around a bit. It also meant we had no subs left for Sunday's game.''
Chatham went into the game as league leaders and were on track to claim the minor premiership and a home grand final. That's now much harder, Birkefeld admits.
"We're fortunate that Eamon Smith, who was playing in the field, can jump straight into goals - he's a former Australian Schoolboy representative,'' Birkefeld said.
"So he'll be there for the rest of the season.''
The game featured some fine attack from both sides. Chatham led 4-3 until the last quarter bit couldn't hold on.
"We didn't have any subs and we just ran out of legs,'' Birkefeld said.
Dan Sewell moved into the midfield when Ferguson was replaced and according to Birkefeld did a "fantastic job."
"He really stepped up and was our best player,'' the captain-coach added.
Trent Hammond also played strongly.
There are four matches remaining before the finals, with Camden Haven now leading on 45 points from Chatham and Tigers on 43. Seven sides contest the premier league.
"We probably have a bit better run-in than Camden Haven. They play the strong Port side and Tigers, we play the three Port sides and Taree West,'' Birkefeld said.
It now appears that Camden Haven, Chatham and Tigers, although not necessarily in that order, will play the finals series, unless defending champions Taree Sharks can make a belated run.
The premier league, featuring clubs from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations, started in 2022. Grand finals in 2022 and 2023 were played at Taree after Sharks men (2022) and Tigers women (2023) finished minor premiers. This year the men's minor premier earns the right to host the grand final.
