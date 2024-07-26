Fifty years of football at Lansdowne

On Saturday, July 20, The Lansdowne Football Club held its 50 Years of Football celebration.
It was great to see so many previous players, volunteers, and supporters from the club's inception through to present day.
A big thank you to the Lansdowne Community Hall committee for allowing them to use the hall to rehearse for the 50th celebration. The performance went well considering the noticeably short preparation time that they had. They certainly had fun. Thank you.
While Lansdowne oval remained too wet to host games, our senior ladies enjoyed an away 3-1 victory over Old Bar. Charlotte Liefting (1) and Liberty Wares (2) were the goal scorers. The senior men drew 1-1 with Tinonee in a howling wind at Wingham. Captain Luke Mayers converted a well-struck penalty to take the lead in the first half.
The club seized the opportunity to induct two new life members: Shawn Greenshields and Scott Morrison. Greenshields has played since 1999 (25 years), is a dual premiership winner (2005 and 2010), and more recently has served on the committee in the capacity as vice president and is currently the club's member protection information officer - a crucial role for all sporting organisations in the modern era.
Morrison played from 1982-1996, prior to a hiatus in Newcastle, returning in 2012. He has served as the club's public officer for the past decade, is the current treasurer and senior men's coach, has also performed the roles of secretary, president, and has been instrumental in securing funding for facility improvements to the grandstand canteen, awning and concreting, and new LED lighting system.
Lansdowne FC would like to thank all the people who have volunteered their time over the past 50 years that have made reaching this momentous milestone possible. Go the Lions.
The next what was called "Resilience" meeting, now called the Lansdowne Community Unity, meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 6.30pm at the Lansdowne Community Hall. Everyone is welcome to come along as we are getting closer in preparedness in making our community safer when and if disasters happen in the future.
Member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson visited the Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday morning, July 16. Tanya spoke on several topics and answered many questions from the people who attended that morning. Tanya also made notes on some questions that she would check up on.
Mid Coast Outreach Incorporation (MCOI) is now operating at the Lansdowne Community Hall every first, second and fourth Tuesday from 10am to 2pm. There will be a free cuppa and snacks. Go along and see what services might be of help for you or your family. Referrals, buddy system, recovery services, welfare checks, private consultations. Fresh food hampers are now being delivered weekly to Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne areas.
Sharon, who runs the MCOI hopes to have local volunteers helping with volunteering at the Lansdowne Outpost after a few months because locals are aware of the needs of local people.
Sharon and MCOI will still be available at the hall every few months or at Wingham head office.
There will be a plant exchange being held each day at the Lansdowne Outpost open days where anyone can go along with plants, cuttings, seeds, seedlings, plant books, or anything plants. I know lots of people who love their plants. I will be going to check it out so see you there.
A reminder that on this Sunday, July 28 the Lansdowne Open Music Day will be having a Christmas in July day. Hoping that there will best decorated tables and best dress person. There will be great food and terrific music as usual and only a gold coin to enter. Commencing at 11am to 4pm. B ring your dancing shoes. Phone Jenny on 0431 347 772 for further information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.