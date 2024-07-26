Fifty years of football at Lansdowne

Mid Coast Outreach Incorporation (MCOI) is now operating at the Lansdowne Community Hall every first, second and fourth Tuesday from 10am to 2pm. There will be a free cuppa and snacks. Go along and see what services might be of help for you or your family. Referrals, buddy system, recovery services, welfare checks, private consultations. Fresh food hampers are now being delivered weekly to Lansdowne and Upper Lansdowne areas.