Great day for women jockeys with six wins from seven races at Taree

By Greg Prichard
July 15 2024 - 12:00pm
MOLLIE Fitzgerald came within a few centimetres of completing a complete knockout by women jockeys - mostly apprentices - when her mount Run Rory Run was grabbed right on the line in the last of seven races at Taree on Saturday.

