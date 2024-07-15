Milligan and Worsnop secure doubles at Manning Valley races

TAREE trainer Glen Milligan continued a tremendous recent run of success, mostly with his stable apprentice Teighan Worsnop as the jockey, when he trained a winning double at Taree races on Saturday.
Each of his winners was the favourite in the betting - Supreme Command at $2.70 in the Max FM 1073 Maiden Plate over 1000 metres and Golden Honour at $2.80 in the MJR Accountants Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1600 metres.
And both were ridden by Worsnop, who is able to claim two kilograms at present.
Milligan emerged from what had been a mini-drought in terms of first place getters when he trained a winning treble at Taree on May 27.
He followed that up with a winner at Coffs Harbour on May 31, followed by another winner at Kempsey on June 20 and now Saturday's double.
That is seven winners from his last 27 starters - a strike-rate of 25.92 per cent during that period.
And five of those winners were ridden by Worsnop - including each of the two on Saturday.
"I wish I could keep that strike-rate up all the time," Milligan said. "Yeah, the stable's been having a pretty good run lately and hopefully we can find a few more winners in the coming weeks.
"Teighan's going really well. I'm surprised she doesn't get more rides from other stables than what she is, but that'll come if she keeps riding well. She's a hard worker, so she deserves the success she's having."
