Kantabile Chamber Choir's encore gets audience up and dancing

Kantabile Chamber Choir performed a surprise encore for their 2024 mid-year concert, Kantabile Goes to Broadway, with choir members dancing while they sung Time Warp from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Choir director Lyanne McFarlane got some of the less-inhibited audience members joining in the fun singing and doing the Time Warp, making for an energetic and fun end to the concert.
The Manning Regional Art Gallery was packed full for the concert, with the event being sold out days prior.
The program ran the gamut of emotions, from sentimental and touching (You'll Never Walk Alone from Carousel), to proud (Anthem from Chess) to funny (You'll be Back from Hamilton).
There were also some tunes from Westside Story, Hair and Sweeney Todd, and more.
The audience and the choir mingled for afternoon tea and refreshments after the concert finished.
Kantabile's next concert will be in collaboration with Forster-based choir Company of Voices and community orchestra Sinfonia.
