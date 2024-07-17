Peaceful way to start the day at Old Bar

Brian Willey of Wingham RSL Sub-branch frequently organises a low tide walk at Old Bar.
It's always an early morning walk from the car park to Farquhar Inlet, undertaken by RSL members, their friends, family and dogs. Last Saturday was the most recent.
Farquhar inlet has been open to the sea for some time now and two of the dogs took advantage of a swim in the river mouth.
The walks conclude with coffee and breakfast at Blowfish Cafe.
We had a visit from a brush-tailed possum to our back yard last week. It was quite approachable and probably a young one.
They are not a rare animal but we haven't had visits before. Don't know the reason for the visit, perhaps checking out the ripeness of the neighbour's olives or our lilli-pillis.
I wasn't quick enough to capture a photo.
