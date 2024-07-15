Celebrating NAIDOC Week: Keeping the fire burning on Biripi country

Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud and Proud.
This was the theme for NAIDOC Week 2024, which honours the "enduring strength and vitality of First Nations culture", with fire symbolising our Indigenous people's connection to country, culture, and each other.
NAIDOC celebrations kicked off on Monday, July 8 with a march and flag raising ceremony at Fotheringham Park in Taree, followed by a basketball competition at Saxby's Stadium on Tuesday.
On Wednesday the celebrations moved down to Forster on Worimi country with a community day, and disco for the kids at the Taree PCYC on Thursday.
Friday was the big Biripi community fun day. Originally set to be held at Queen Elizabeth Park on the banks of the Manning River, the event was moved to the netball courts in Taree because of soggy ground.
"We've had some fantastic days," Biripi elder, Uncle Russell Saunders said.
"it's just been a wonderful celebration so far and I'm so happy to be a part of it."
Uncle Russell talked about this year's NAIDOC theme - Keep the fire burning - and what it meant to him and the Biripi community.
"That's something that's very strong and powerful in our hearts and spirits today," he said at the community fun day.
"We want to keep that fire alive and we want to keep our culture alive. We want to keep our aboriginality and our life here, living on this land.
"This is Biripi country, this is my people's country. It always was and always will be Biripi country.
"We are the First Nations people and we celebrate that today as the first custodians of this land. And that's why we've got to continue to keep that fire burning because people just don't realise that. When they voted no against our people, they voted against us as recognising us as the first of this land.
"That's what I mean by we've got to keep this fire burning. We've got to reassure our children, our generations that you are the people of this land and be proud and be strong, and keep that fire burning in your heart and your spirit."
NAIDOC Week was celebrated at the Gloucester Rec Centre on Saturday.
The Taree celebrations culminated in Biripi's Blak, Loud and Proud NAIDOC Ball on Saturday night.
