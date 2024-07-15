Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Coach Champion hails Macleay's best win of the season

By Mick McDonald
Updated July 15 2024 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MACLEAY Valley coach Beau Champion described his side's 26-16 win over Wingham in the Group Three Rugby League game at Wingham as the best of the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.