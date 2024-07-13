Manning River Times
Old Bar Pirates go on a point scoring spree against injury-ravaged Bulls

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 13 2024 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
OLD Bar Pirates had little more than a training gallop when disposing of an injury-ravaged Taree City side 62-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Tuncurry.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

