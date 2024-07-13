Old Bar Pirates go on a point scoring spree against injury-ravaged Bulls

OLD Bar Pirates had little more than a training gallop when disposing of an injury-ravaged Taree City side 62-6 in the Group Three Rugby League game played at Tuncurry.
The Bulls went into the match minus a host of players and the Pirates scored at almost a point a minute in the first half when trotting off up 38-0 at the break. It looked almost certain the Mercy Rule - where a game is called off when a side gets 60 points ahead - would be applied at some stage in the second half.
However, the Bulls showed resolve in defence while the Pirates' intensity dropped. When Blair Hamilton crashed over for Taree with two minutes remaining it ensured the game would run for the duration. Old Bar winger Simon Wise scored the last try just before fulltime. He also scored the opening try of the encounter.
Rookie five-eighth Sam Eggins, 17, made his first grade debut for the Pirates. While he wasn't under any great pressure, Eggins turned in a polished performance and was a good link to his try-hungry outside supports.
The Pirates meet Port Macquarie in successive matches, next Sunday at Port then the following Saturday at Old Bar. Co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said in Friday's On The Bench segment that his side would probably need to win both games if they are to finish minor premiers. He said after Saturday's romp that Eggins is likely to stay in the side for next Sunday's game.
"He's only train with us once and Sam's found a place on that left edge,'' Worboys said.
"It was a good opportunity for him today and I thought he grabbed it with both hands. He's only going to get better when he gets used to our shape and structure.''
Taree City captain-coach Christian Hazard praised his side's commitment.
"Everyone's crook at the moment and we had to rely on the reggies (reserve grade) today. It was a big effort from them to back up and help out, especially coming up against the comp favourites,'' Hazard said.
"That's football. But we're one big club and the boys who haven't done much with us this year, they're putting their hand up to help out even though they're busted.''
Hazard side the players always knew they were in for a tough day.
"They're a good outfit Old Bar, but we had a few positives - young Blair (Hamilton) came back and killed it, Tyler and Tash Abbott are both only 17 and they play above their weight.''
"Who knows?" Hazard replied when asked when his injured players would start to return.
"We're doing it a bit tough at the moment, but hopefully we might get some of the senior boys back next week.''
The Bulls copped a couple more injuries during the match while late in the game Jake Hazard was given 10 minutes in the sin bin, compounding their problems.
The Abbott twins showed no fear for the Bulls, both turning in energetic performances.
However the Pirates looked dangerous whenever they shifted the ball wide, as Worboys did repeatedly in the first half. Wise, John Stanley and Emmanuel Soli twice posted early tries and Eggins converted three to give Old Bar a 20-0 lead after 20 minutes.
Soli and Wise both finished the game with three tries.
Worboys ran in two first half tries and looked set to grab a third until he was grabbed by desperate defence.
"I don't get many (tries) these days - it's like the Olympics, it only happens every four years,'' he laughed.
"But we really wanted to make a point about getting on track today after losing to Macleay.
"I was pleased with the performance, even if we got a bit clunky in the second half and it was disappointing to let a try in at the end. But it was a good lead-in for next week against the Sharks, which will be a tough test.''
The early matches didn't provide much joy for Old Bar. Taree City won league tag 28-0 and reserve grade 20-12 while Lake Cathie upset the Pirates 22-4 in the under 18s.
Old Bar 62 (E Soli 3, S Wise 3, J Worboys 2, M Henry, J Stanley, S Nigel, T Clarke tries, S Eggins 7 goals) d Taree City 6 (B Hamilton try, T Abbott goal)
