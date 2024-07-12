Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property

Bunkering down for the polar blast and looking ahead

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
July 12 2024 - 3:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hallelujah - it's mid-winter and that means we are almost over the hump and headed for my favourite time of year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.