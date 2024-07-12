Bunkering down for the polar blast and looking ahead

Hallelujah - it's mid-winter and that means we are almost over the hump and headed for my favourite time of year.
But before we celebrate, we still have some harsh realities to endure weather-wise, including the forecast of a 'polar blast' along the east coast and predicted snow on the Barrington - from tomorrow through to the end of the week.
It's school holidays so should snow eventuate we can expect big numbers of visitors making the trek. Please drive to conditions and take note of all the warnings. The National Parks and Wildlife Service is the best source. From personal experience, if you are making the trek, and unless you have snow gear, take plenty of changes of clothes - snow is very wet.
While the days are getting longer - marginally - and in short weeks nature will change to spring mode and the buds will appear, in the next little bit we can expect frosts and stiff southerlies.
I've been lucky to have a few weeks off winter - in a much warmer clime north of the equator. By the look of the lawn and garden on my return, we have had a lot of rain and nothing in the way of frost. August winds may be welcome if only to dry out sodden yards and sports fields.
So I'm bunkering down for ready for the polar blast, flipping through the holiday snaps remembering the hot days, warm nights and great times and adventures shared with friends.
Have a great weekend,
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
Footnote: I was driving down the highway, headed for that overseas holiday, when I got a call from an old friend, artist Rodney Spicer, thanking me for comments I made in one of my weekend email. The feedback was much appreciated and I stand firmly in my praise of his art work which was on show at Manning Regional Art Gallery. If you missed it, you missed something special.
