On the bench with Mick and Gary

OLD Bar Pirates co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said back-to-back matches against competition leaders Port Macquarie will probably determine his side's minor premiership claims in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.
Worboys says this on today's On The Bench segments, where he is the special guest.
The Pirates are currently two points adrift of the Sharks. Old Bar plays Port at Port on Sunday, July 21 in Port before hosting the Sharks on Saturday, July 27 in a game deferred from May 11 due to wet weather.
Worboys believes the Pirates will have to win both matches to be a chance of claiming a second successive minor premiership. He outlines the frustrations of playing in a season marred by wet weather and explains the club's decision to transfer Saturday's match against Taree City to Tuncurry due to concerns about the condition of Old Bar Reserve due to the on-going Big Wet.
Bridgey also gives his thoughts on how NSW will fare in next Wednesday's State of Origin, where Wingham's Mitch Barnett will make his debut.
On The Bench, sponsored by Classic Design Jewellers of Taree
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.