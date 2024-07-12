Letter: Council's path to efficiency not a clear one

In the mayor's column published in the Manning River Times in May, the mayor said in part that council is developing a plan "...which sets forth a path toward financial sustainability," and "ensuring our operations are lean and efficient, and deliver value for money to the community."
I was pleased to see these comments because some recent council decisions seem to contradict this.
Take for example, the new council building, built for $18 million; or the painting of the Martin Bridge and the Dawson River Bridge to the tune of $22 million - of State money. There was no improvement whatsoever to either bridge after the painting. We were left with the same width and the same height restrictions as before - and no improvement to traffic flow.
So, what was actually accomplished? The $22 million grant is now one less grant the MidCoast Council area will get in the future, to do something useful with.
These two projects cost $40 million with no real direct benefit to the tax payers.
The Cedar Party Creek bridge project - costing $39 million - is an overly complicated solution to provide a flood free crossing of the creek. A simpler and less costly solution would have been to have the road go straight ahead and cross a new bridge immediately upstream of the railway bridge. Then join Primrose Street on the other side, and use that railway crossing to cross the tracks.
In addition, council was approached about reducing wage costs with the suggestion of reducing the number of elected councillors. Council voted no change for the moment, and then turned around to vote themselves the maximum pay increase allowed. Again monies spent with no direct benefit to the ratepayers.
A total of about $80 million has been spent on three large projects, during which a large percentage of the funds have been wasted. I define "wasted" as monies spent which provide little benefit to the taxpayer. In other words, money spent is way out of proportion to the benefits achieved for the community.
To be fair, not all decisions mentioned have been made by the current council. Perhaps the plan mentioned by the mayor, and currently being developed by council, will see better use of council funds in the future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.