Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Comment/Opinion

Letter: Council's path to efficiency not a clear one

By R Beardmore
July 12 2024 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the mayor's column published in the Manning River Times in May, the mayor said in part that council is developing a plan "...which sets forth a path toward financial sustainability," and "ensuring our operations are lean and efficient, and deliver value for money to the community."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.