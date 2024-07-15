Supporting young people across the Mid-Coast

As many would attest, the Mid-Coast region has much to be proud of and celebrated.
However, a sobering discovery has highlighted the the plight of young people living in the region.
A staggering 25.2 per cent of 15-24 year olds live in poverty, a figure which is greater than the NSW average.
In an effort to address this, and other issues experienced by young people, MidCoast Council is developing a Children and Young People's Action Plan.
The plan is designed to support young people across the Mid-Coast to live fulfilling and meaningful lives, libraries, community and cultural services manager, Alex Mills said.
"If you are a young person, a carer, or you work with young people, we want to hear from you," Mr Mills said.
"Hearing first-hand experiences will help ensure the plan is right and that we take the steps necessary to improve lives and outcomes for our youngest residents," he said.
Almost 23 per cent of the Mid-Coast population is aged under 24 years, and compared to NSW averages, young people in the region have high levels of disengagement from schools and workplaces and high rates of out-of-home care.
"We want to work with young people, government and community stakeholders to improve outcomes," Mr Mills said.
MidCoast Council is inviting young people to share their views and comments via an online survey: https://haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/children-and-young-peoples-action-plan before July 21.
Everyone who takes part in the survey will go into the draw to win one of four $25 MidCoast gift cards.
Alternatively, drop by pop-ups in Gloucester, Taree, Wingham and Hawks Nest/Tea Gardens to share your thoughts.
