Manning River Times
sport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Jordan Worboys talks Group 3 footy today On The Bench

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated July 12 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Pirates co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys said back-to-back matches against competition leaders Port Macquarie will probably determine his side's minor premiership claims in this season's Group Three Rugby League competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.