Football Mid North Coast faces a backlog of postponed matches

FOOTBALL Mid North Coast will meet with clubs in a bid to work out how the deal with the backlog of games across all divisions caused by the on-going wet weather.
Zone chairman Lance Fletcher said going into last weekend there were 64 postponed matches that had to be rescheduled.
"I was talking to a young bloke the other day and he told me he's only played three games so far this season,'' Mr Fletcher said.
"Some clubs haven't trained for weeks.''
Mr Fletcher said the zone will extend the season for the non-competitive age divisions to give the young players some more football.
"They'll play through the finals series. They usually finish up the weekend before the semi-finals start in the competitive divisions,'' he explained.
"We'll be meeting with the clubs soon and we'll put it to them that we give the Mini Roos (non competitive teams) an extra three weeks.''
Mr Fletcher said clubs will be given a directive to organise the catch-up games as soon as practicable. However, he said this also depends on the fields being available.
"It's was also very difficult during the school holidays as teams have players away,'' he said. "If games can't be played we'll look at forfeits or teams sharing the points.''
However, Mr Fletcher said there are difficulties with extending the season to allow the postponed games to be played, as Group Three Rugby League has done.
"We're ground restricted. A lot of our fields are also used for cricket and the various councils start maintenance in September on the fields while the growing season is on,'' he said.
FMNC covers three local government areas, MidCoast, Port Macquarie-Hastings and Kempsey Shire Council.
Meanwhile Mr Fletcher confirmed the Football Mid North Coast will meet with neighbouring zones at Coffs Harbour to discuss the possibility of starting a regional competition for clubs. Mr Fletcher said the meeting would be facilitated by Northern NSW. He was reluctant to make any comment on the structure until after the meeting.
Mr Fletcher said this would have no impact on zone teams playing in the Newcastle-based Northern NSW youth or premier league competitions.
FOOTBALL Mid North Coast will need more players for the two senior grades in the Northern NSW Women's Premier League next year.
The zone, playing as Mid Coast Football, has only fielded a first grade side this season.
"I don't think Northern NSW will let us go with one team again,'' Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher said.
"We were very lucky to get away with that this year. So we'll start working on building up our player numbers.''
Mid Coast sits in last place in the women's premier league first grade competition although the side still has two catch-up games to play.
Eight sides play in the premier league, with Mid Coast the only one not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area.
Mid Coast draws on players from throughout the Football Mid North Coast area and also from Coffs Harbour.
Mid Coast will play New Lambton on Sunday in the premier league at the Taree Zone Field.
