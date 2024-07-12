'Buzzing with the afterglow' of Dance Through the Decades fundraiser

The teams at Taree Universities Campus and First Steps Count Child and Community Centre are still buzzing with the afterglow of their recent fundraiser, "Dance Through The Decades".
"This event was a testament to the incredible community spirit that defines our region and has left us all feeling immensely grateful and inspired," Taree Universities Campus (TUC) CEO, Donna Ballard said.
More than $45,000 was raised for TUC and First Steps Count in the combined fundraising event.
"The support we received from individuals and organisations has been nothing short of phenomenal," Mrs Ballard said.
"We have a long list of people to thank, starting with our generous sponsors who played a crucial role in the event's success."
The 16 local sponsors, along with the 24 businesses and individuals who donated for the live and silent auctions, helped raise even more money on the night.
The event was held at The Waterfront Pavilion, with Cr Jeremy Miller taking on Master of Ceremonies for the night, changing up the style with every decade. DJ Mickey T kept everyone dancing.
"We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed in any way - whether by buying a ticket, attending, donating, participating in the auction, or simply spreading the word. Your support is what makes events like this possible and underscores the incredible community we are part of," Mrs Ballard said.
"Dance Through The Decades was more than just a fundraiser; it was a brilliant reminder of the special people we share this beautiful part of the world with.
"While Taree Universities Campus and First Steps Count serve the community in different ways, nights like this highlight our shared dedication to the success and prosperity of our region.
"Our collective vision - one that puts the Mid Coast on the map as a place of innovation, education, health, prosperity, and equality - is now one step closer thanks to the combined efforts of everyone involved," Mrs Ballard said.
