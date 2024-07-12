Ben's back in a boost to Chatham's premiership hopes

CHATHAM hopes to return to the glory days in this year's men's Mid North Coast Hockey Premier League.
The Wolves won 10 premierships in either the premier league or the Manning A-grade competition between 2010-2019, however, the years since have been lean.
But going into this weekend's round Chatham enjoy a five point lead over second placed Camden Haven. Tigers sit in third place, a point shy of Camden Haven and these three sides have opened a gap on the field.
The top three play in the finals, with the minor premier advancing straight to the grand final and second meeting third for the other place. The men's minor premier will host the grand final. Under league rules this alternates every year, with Tigers women securing the grand final for Taree in 2023.
The premier league has been played for two years and Taree has so far been the venue for both grand finals.
Captain-coach Adam Birkefeld said the return of former Sydney and Newcastle premier league player and club junior, Ben Ferguson, has been instrumental in Chatham's resurgence.
"I knew Ben was coming back here to work but I thought he would be playing in Newcastle, so I hit him up and asked him to give me a hand at training,'' Birkefeld said.
"He told me he'd play with us when he was home, then he decided not to play away and we've had him every week.''
Ferguson has played in the midfield. His brother, Sam, has also had the occasional game when golfing commitments allow, but should be available for the finals.
"Ben's steering us around the paddock,'' Birkefeld said.
"He has a mature head and his experience is helping our young guys out. They have more confidence with Ben there.''
Birkefeld said youngsters Mason Doel, Ryan Box and Tom Kennewell have benefited from Ferguson's presence this year while veteran keeper Matt Pullen has also been outstanding. Pullen is a gain this season from Tigers.
Birkefeld expects Chatham, Camden Haven and Tigers to play the finals unless there a sudden loss of form or another side makes a late charge.
Sharks have been the dominant Manning club in recent seasons, however, have only had gun player Wade Harry available on occasions.
Seven sides play in the premier league.
